Elderly and young most at risk of impact

Roseville, Calif. – As we’ve reported over the years, the Roseville region offers a multitude of reasons as an attractive place to live and do business. Sadly, air quality is not one of those reasons according to the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association released their Annual State of the Air report and once again, Roseville- Sacramento region residents continue breathing some of the worst air anywhere in the United States across key metrics.

Some positive news as Placer County Air Pollution Control District has just released an update to their Triennial Progress report (see below) which shows improvement in High Ozone Days which have been on a twenty plus year decline. Learn more: What is Ozone?

Central Valley

California’s Central Valley has a notoriously difficult geographical position for controlling pollution. With more building booms underway, extended fire seasons due to drought and roadways becoming more congested, residents can probably expect to see the region face air quality challenges into the foreseeable future.

High Risk Groups

High risk groups most affected often include those with pediatric asthma, cardiovascular issues, diabetes, as well as young children and those over 65. Learn more: Air Quality and Older Adults

By Ozone

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA Bakersfield, CA Visalia, CA Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA Phoenix-Mesa, AZ San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Denver-Aurora, CO Houston-The Woodlands, TX Sacramento-Roseville, CA (improved from 5th worst in 2020) Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem, UT

By Year Round Particle Pollution

Bakersfield, CA Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA Visalia, CA San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA Medford-Grants Pass, OR Fairbanks, AK Phoenix-Mesa, AZ Chico, CA El Centro, CA Sacramento-Roseville, CA (worsened from 16th in 2020)

By Short-Term Particle Pollution

Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA Bakersfield, CA Fairbanks, AK San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA Redding-Red Bluff, CA Chico, CA Sacramento-Roseville, CA (worsened from 11th in 2020) Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA Yakima, WA Visalia, CA

For the full report visit https://www.lung.org/research/sota/city-rankings/most-polluted-cities