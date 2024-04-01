Funding available for projects that reduce air pollution in Placer County

Auburn, Calif.- The Placer County Air Pollution Control District (District) is accepting applications for its annual Clean Air Grant Program for projects that reduce localized air pollution.

The District’s Clean Air Grant (CAG) Program provides monetary grants to private companies and public agencies to clean up their heavy-duty engines beyond that which is required by law or regulation through repowering, replacing, or retrofitting their engines, vehicles, or equipment. Grants may also fund infrastructure projects to support California’s transformation toward zero and near-zero emission technologies. A portion of Clean Air Grant Program funds is reserved for projects located within or benefitting low-income communities.

Application Categories

For more information and to apply, select from one of the below application categories. Applications may be emailed to our incentives team ([email protected]), or mailed or delivered in-person to the Placer County APCD at 110 Maple Street, Auburn, CA 95603 by 5pm on the closing date. Postmarks and faxes will not be considered.

Publicly accessible projects in the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Project Category are subject to an additional Competitive Bid Process, as defined by the Carl Moyer Guidelines. Therefore, these project applications will always be subject to a competitive process and not funded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Project Application Category Description Application Submittal Period Agricultural Portable and Stationary Engine Repower and Infrastructure Only Tier 3 diesel engines are eligible to apply. Engines must be in full compliance with State regulations prior to applying. April 1, 2024 – 5pm on May 31, 2024 Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Eligible project types include battery charging stations, natural gas, and hydrogen fueling. Infrastructure projects will be subject to a competitive bid process. Individual and Residential projects not eligible for funds April 1, 2024 – 5pm on May 31, 2024 Heavy-Duty On- and Off-Road Equipment Replacement, Repower, and Retrofit Only Small Fleets, as defined by ARB’s Off-Road Regulation, are eligible to apply for off-road funding. Large and Medium off-road fleets are no longer eligible for grant funds. April 1, 2024 – 5pm on May 31, 2024 School Bus Replacement Fleets must be in full compliance with State regulations prior to applying. April 1, 2024 – 5pm on May 31, 2024

For complete details visit https://placerair.org/1739/Clean-Air-Grant-Program

