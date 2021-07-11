Roseville Pony League

Local Youngsters celebrate championship

The Roseville Pony Shetland All Star team, a group of young local athletes aged 5 to 6 years old took home the World Series Championship in Seaside, CA.

The team put on a show by going 4-0 with an astounding total of 97 runs scored in just 4 games. The championship game was a slugfest with the youthful Roseville All Stars clinching victory in a 23- 22 battle royale.

It was the first ever World Series Championship ever won by the Roseville Pony Baseball league. Congratulations boys!

  • Game 1: 45-22
  • Game 2: 14-2
  • Game 3: 15-2
  • Championship Game: 23-22
Roseville Pong League

Roster

Kaikane Dolfo
Wyatt Franke
Trenton Carpenter
Willie Rowan
Mikey Hernandez
Liam Shah
Hudson Wise
Wyatt Reneau
Easton Pfeiffer
Hudson Justesen
Graham Payne
Lucas Sanchez
Zechariah Hooker

Roseville Pony League Championship Final

Coaches

Manager-Mike Hernandez
Assistant Coach-Matt Carpenter
Assistant Coach-Erick Justesen
Business Manager-Kellen Pfeiffer

