Local Youngsters celebrate championship

The Roseville Pony Shetland All Star team, a group of young local athletes aged 5 to 6 years old took home the World Series Championship in Seaside, CA.

The team put on a show by going 4-0 with an astounding total of 97 runs scored in just 4 games. The championship game was a slugfest with the youthful Roseville All Stars clinching victory in a 23- 22 battle royale.

It was the first ever World Series Championship ever won by the Roseville Pony Baseball league. Congratulations boys!

Game 1: 45-22

Game 2: 14-2

Game 3: 15-2

Championship Game: 23-22

Roster

Kaikane Dolfo

Wyatt Franke

Trenton Carpenter

Willie Rowan

Mikey Hernandez

Liam Shah

Hudson Wise

Wyatt Reneau

Easton Pfeiffer

Hudson Justesen

Graham Payne

Lucas Sanchez

Zechariah Hooker

Coaches

Manager-Mike Hernandez

Assistant Coach-Matt Carpenter

Assistant Coach-Erick Justesen

Business Manager-Kellen Pfeiffer