Local Youngsters celebrate championship
The Roseville Pony Shetland All Star team, a group of young local athletes aged 5 to 6 years old took home the World Series Championship in Seaside, CA.
The team put on a show by going 4-0 with an astounding total of 97 runs scored in just 4 games. The championship game was a slugfest with the youthful Roseville All Stars clinching victory in a 23- 22 battle royale.
It was the first ever World Series Championship ever won by the Roseville Pony Baseball league. Congratulations boys!
- Game 1: 45-22
- Game 2: 14-2
- Game 3: 15-2
- Championship Game: 23-22
Roster
Kaikane Dolfo
Wyatt Franke
Trenton Carpenter
Willie Rowan
Mikey Hernandez
Liam Shah
Hudson Wise
Wyatt Reneau
Easton Pfeiffer
Hudson Justesen
Graham Payne
Lucas Sanchez
Zechariah Hooker
Coaches
Manager-Mike Hernandez
Assistant Coach-Matt Carpenter
Assistant Coach-Erick Justesen
Business Manager-Kellen Pfeiffer