Local golf tournament benefits Roseville Kids slated for May 6

Roseville, Calif.- Spend a day of fun and golf with friends for a terrific cause at Woodcreek Golf Club for the 2022 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament, The Roseville Open.

Proceeds from the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament have helped provide youth scholarships and fee waiver assistance for qualifying families to participate in parks and recreation activities.

Tournament includes on-course beverage stations, tee prizes, games, raffle, lunch, commemorative apparel and awards reception.

Tournament Proceeds Benefit Roseville Kids

The City of Roseville is committed to offering affordable programs for all city residents. Proceeds from the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament helps provide scholarships and fee waiver assistance for qualifying families to participate in parks and recreation activities, such as swimming lessons, sports and playground programs.

Consider supporting recreation opportunities for kids in our community by becoming an event sponsor.

2022 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament

May 6, 2022

5880 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd.

Roseville, CA

