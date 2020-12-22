Exclusively offered in Placer County

Roseville, CA- Tired of your WordPress site’s hosts slow performance, weak server security or simply tired of managing all the monotonous updates, SEO and time involved operating a successful website? Our Elite Service might be the answer.

With our Elite Managed Hosting Service, you’ll never have to touch your website again! To maintain the highest level of service and support, this program has limited availability and not all businesses may qualify.

Get Back To Business 2021

You focus on running your business, we’ll take care of expert setup and 100% management of your website. With 25 years experience assisting companies of every imaginable size from mom and pop corner shops, non-profits to Fortune 500 companies, our staff has the experience and know-how backed with world class service. We’re also locally owned and operated right here in Roseville.

Elite Managed Hosting Service (Small Business Edition)

Runs on Google Cloud Platform

Solid State Drive Storage for Speed

CDN (Content Delivery Network)

WAF (Block bots, countries, and bad activity before it ever reaches your site)

Security Updates

Plugin and Theme Updates

Automatic Daily Backups

Manual Backups

SSL Certificate

Database Optimization

Runs on Nginx, latest PHP and MariaDB

Site Migration

SEO Optimizations

Never Touch Your Website Again!

Roseville Today’s service is a true 100% white glove experience. Join the local business owners who love running their business, while we focus on showcasing their best on the web.

Elite Managed Hosting Service begins at just $99 month.

Contact us today to begin evaluating if our services might be an appropriate fit for your business.