California New Laws 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 13 of New California laws for 2021 includes foreclosures, homeless assistance, price gouging, cannabis testing, domestic violence and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 13
|SB-934
|Corporate taxes: exempt organizations: filing fees.
|SB-940
|Housing Crisis Act of 2019: City of San Jose.
|SB-970
|Primary election date.
|SB-973
|Employers: annual report: pay data.
|SB-974
|California Environmental Quality Act: small disadvantaged community water system: state small water system: exemption.
|SB-998
|Local government: investments.
|SB-1003
|Skateboard parks: other wheeled recreational devices: safety and liability.
|SB-1030
|Housing.
|SB-1044
|Firefighting equipment and foam: PFAS chemicals.
|SB-1065
|CalWORKs: homeless assistance.
|SB-1079
|Residential property: foreclosure.
|SB-1117
|Master-meter customers: electrical or gas service.
|SB-1123
|Elder and dependent adult abuse.
|SB-1126
|Juvenile court records.
|SB-1141
|Domestic violence: coercive control.
|SB-1146
|Civil procedure: electronic filing, trial delays, and remote depositions.
|SB-1148
|Mortgages and deeds of trust: foreclosure.
|SB-1157
|Tenancy: credit reporting: lower income households.
|SB-1159
|Workers’ compensation: COVID-19: critical workers.
|SB-1189
|Contracting business: home improvement: residential property.
|SB-1190
|Tenancy: termination.
|SB-1192
|Firefighters’, police officers’, or peace officers’ benefit and relief associations.
|SB-1196
|Price gouging.
|SB-1212
|Joint powers authorities: San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust: board of directors.
|SB-1231
|Endangered species: take: Santa Cruz long-toed salamander.
|SB-1232
|CalWORKs: postsecondary education.
|SB-1237
|Nurse-midwives: scope of practice.
|SB-1244
|Cannabis testing laboratories.
|SB-1255
|Insurance.
|SB-1264
|Human services.
Coming Up in Part 14 – Local government, climate change, income tax, school lands, and more.
Miss an installment? Click the tag below.