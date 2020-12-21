California New Laws 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 13 of New California laws for 2021 includes foreclosures, homeless assistance, price gouging, cannabis testing, domestic violence and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

California’s New Laws 2021 – Part 13

SB-934 Corporate taxes: exempt organizations: filing fees. SB-940 Housing Crisis Act of 2019: City of San Jose. SB-970 Primary election date. SB-973 Employers: annual report: pay data. SB-974 California Environmental Quality Act: small disadvantaged community water system: state small water system: exemption. SB-998 Local government: investments. SB-1003 Skateboard parks: other wheeled recreational devices: safety and liability. SB-1030 Housing. SB-1044 Firefighting equipment and foam: PFAS chemicals. SB-1065 CalWORKs: homeless assistance. SB-1079 Residential property: foreclosure. SB-1117 Master-meter customers: electrical or gas service. SB-1123 Elder and dependent adult abuse. SB-1126 Juvenile court records. SB-1141 Domestic violence: coercive control. SB-1146 Civil procedure: electronic filing, trial delays, and remote depositions. SB-1148 Mortgages and deeds of trust: foreclosure. SB-1157 Tenancy: credit reporting: lower income households. SB-1159 Workers’ compensation: COVID-19: critical workers. SB-1189 Contracting business: home improvement: residential property. SB-1190 Tenancy: termination. SB-1192 Firefighters’, police officers’, or peace officers’ benefit and relief associations. SB-1196 Price gouging. SB-1212 Joint powers authorities: San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust: board of directors. SB-1231 Endangered species: take: Santa Cruz long-toed salamander. SB-1232 CalWORKs: postsecondary education. SB-1237 Nurse-midwives: scope of practice. SB-1244 Cannabis testing laboratories. SB-1255 Insurance. SB-1264 Human services.

Coming Up in Part 14 – Local government, climate change, income tax, school lands, and more.

Miss an installment? Click the tag below.