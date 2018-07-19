ROMANIAN FESTIVAL CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION AT ROYER PARK IN ROSEVILLE
Roseville, CA- Romanian Community Center of Sacramento in collaboration with the Ministry for Romanians Abroad (Ministerul pentru Românii de Pretutindeni) invite you to the largest Romanian event on the West Coast!
This festival includes authentic Romanian food, Romanian folk dancing and music, Romanian singers and instrumentalists, various art displays, and much more entertainment for all ages.
The Romanian Festival 2018 theme is dedicated to Romania’s 1918 Great Union Centennial.
This year marks 100 years from the unification of Transylvania, Bessarabia, and Bukovina with the Romanian Kingdom in 1918.
ADMISSION IS FREE SO BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY!!
For more information, photos and videos please visit
Date and Time: Saturday, September 29 at 12 PM – 7 PM
Location: Royer Park, 190 Park Dr. Roseville, CA 95678