ROMANIAN FESTIVAL CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION AT ROYER PARK IN ROSEVILLE

Roseville, CA- Romanian Community Center of Sacramento in collaboration with the Ministry for Romanians Abroad (Ministerul pentru Românii de Pretutindeni) invite you to the largest Romanian event on the West Coast!

This festival includes authentic Romanian food, Romanian folk dancing and music, Romanian singers and instrumentalists, various art displays, and much more entertainment for all ages.