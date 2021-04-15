Newly formed county parks and open space department

The Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday supported a recommendation from County Executive Officer Todd Leopold to move forward with the creation of a newly formed county parks and open space department.

Following the ordinance approval, the new Department of Parks and Open Space will better position the county to accommodate the expansive park management responsibilities, increased service demands, and ensure the long-term financial viability of the county’s parks and open space operations.

“Strengthening our parks, trails and open space system is vital to maintaining the high quality of life we expect in Placer County,” said Placer County Executive Officer Todd Leopold. “This new department will better position the county to meet the future outdoor recreation needs for our residents and visitors as Placer continues to grow.”

With significant growth anticipated across the county in coming years, the county’s parks service model must grow and evolve to provide a more holistic parks, trails and open space strategy to a larger, more expansive outdoor recreation community than in years past.

The second reading of the ordinance, scheduled for April 27, is needed to officially establish the new department.

Following the formation of the new department, a recruitment for the new director will begin. It is anticipated that a new director will be on board prior to July 2021.