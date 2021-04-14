Applications for qualifying renters through April 30

AUBURN, Calif. – Hundreds of Placer County residents may be newly eligible for help with rental and utility payments after income limits were loosened at the federal level.

The Rent Help Placer program provides financial assistance to qualifying Placer County renters to help prevent housing instability or potential eviction due to a COVID-19 financial hardship. Residents can visit RentHelpPlacer.com to learn more and begin the application process. Applications will be accepted through April 30.

The U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently released updated median family incomes and income limits, which will help more Placer County renters qualify for assistance.

Eligibility requirements

To be eligible for assistance, a household must have an income at or below 80% of the area median income, or AMI, which ranges from $50,750 to $95,700 for households between one and eight people – higher limits than were previously in place. Full eligibility information, including income limits for all household sizes, is listed at RentHelpPlacer.com.

Income-eligible applicants who have been unemployed for 90 or more days or who are at below 50% of the Placer County AMI (now $31,750-$59,800 for a household between one and eight people) will continue to be given priority.

Covid-19 related

In addition to meeting income requirements, applicants must also be able to show that they have lost income or are qualified for unemployment benefits, have incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship, or are risk of housing instability or eviction because of COVID-19.

Landlords are encouraged to promote the program and assist tenants in the application process.

To check eligibility, review the required application items and apply, visit RentHelpPlacer.com or call 211 Placer at 2-1-1 (or 833-342-5211). Once an application has been processed, both the landlord and renter will be notified about the application status and next steps.