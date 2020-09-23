Subdivision project in western portion of the county

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors today approved the Sabre City Park Estates subdivision project west of the City of Roseville.

The project is located within the existing Sabre City neighborhood, south of the intersection of Vandenberg Circle and Billy Mitchell Drive and north of Colin Kelly Drive.

The development by Infinity Homes will include 24 single-family homes on a currently vacant 3.78-acre parcel adjacent to the existing 1.22-acre Sabre City Park.

In May, the Board of Supervisors agreed to sell the project site to Infinity Homes. According to California code regarding the sale of the surplus publicly-owned property, the project is subject to a deed restriction requiring that at least 25% of residential units be made available at an affordable cost to lower-income households. The balance of the units must be made available at an initial cost affordable to low- or moderate-income buyers.

The project includes single-story modular homes averaging 1,200 square feet of living space. Driveway parking will be provided for two vehicles on each lot with space for an optional garage. Work is expected to begin next spring.