Updated Hours and How to Donate Books

Roseville, Calif. – On October 17th, Roseville will be offering extended hours at the City’s three libraries. Each library offers something fun and unique. Extended hours now included!

Here’s a quick rundown of each Roseville library along with link with info. Visit and explore all three to find your favorite!

Roseville Libraries

DOWNTOWN ROSEVILLE LIBRARY

https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/roseville-public-library/

A fun place to explore local history, this library houses the Veterans Resource Center, Local History Center, Roseville Genealogical Society collection and the Adult Literacy program.

Hours

Monday – 10am-7pm

Tuesday-Wednesday – 10am-6pm

Thursday-Saturday – 10am-5pm

Sunday – Closed

MAIDU LIBRARY

https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/maidu-public-library/

The Maidu Library is conveniently tucked alongside Maidu Regional Park. Grab a book or two along and park your favorite travel chair under the canopy of trees. The perfect fall spot to unwind with a book.

Hours

Monday-Tuesday – 10am-6pm

Wednesday – 9am-6pm

Thursday-Saturday – 10am-5pm

Sunday – Closed

MARTHA RILEY LIBRARY

https://www.rosevilletoday.com/yp/martha-riley-community-library/

Martha Riley Library’s comfortably airy and open environment makes time disappear. Fun for all ages, the Exploration Center is a fun place to engage and learn. Head out back to explore the grounds and enjoy the universally accessible playground.

Hours

Monday-Tuesday – 9am-6pm

Wednesday – 10am-6pm

Thursday-Saturday – 10am-5pm

Sunday – Closed

Books Donations

Each of Roseville’s three libraries will accept up to two shopping bag sized donations of books without an appointment. For larger donations, donations are accepted at the back of the Downtown Library on Wednesdays. Call (916) 774-5221 for more info.

Read Banned Books

