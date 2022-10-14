Updated Hours and How to Donate Books
Roseville, Calif. – On October 17th, Roseville will be offering extended hours at the City’s three libraries. Each library offers something fun and unique. Extended hours now included!
Here’s a quick rundown of each Roseville library along with link with info. Visit and explore all three to find your favorite!
Roseville Libraries
DOWNTOWN ROSEVILLE LIBRARY
A fun place to explore local history, this library houses the Veterans Resource Center, Local History Center, Roseville Genealogical Society collection and the Adult Literacy program.
Hours
Monday – 10am-7pm
Tuesday-Wednesday – 10am-6pm
Thursday-Saturday – 10am-5pm
Sunday – Closed
MAIDU LIBRARY
The Maidu Library is conveniently tucked alongside Maidu Regional Park. Grab a book or two along and park your favorite travel chair under the canopy of trees. The perfect fall spot to unwind with a book.
Hours
Monday-Tuesday – 10am-6pm
Wednesday – 9am-6pm
Thursday-Saturday – 10am-5pm
Sunday – Closed
MARTHA RILEY LIBRARY
Martha Riley Library’s comfortably airy and open environment makes time disappear. Fun for all ages, the Exploration Center is a fun place to engage and learn. Head out back to explore the grounds and enjoy the universally accessible playground.
Hours
Monday-Tuesday – 9am-6pm
Wednesday – 10am-6pm
Thursday-Saturday – 10am-5pm
Sunday – Closed
Books Donations
Each of Roseville’s three libraries will accept up to two shopping bag sized donations of books without an appointment. For larger donations, donations are accepted at the back of the Downtown Library on Wednesdays. Call (916) 774-5221 for more info.
Read Banned Books
