Extra Caution Advised During Fall Fun

Roseville, CA- It’s the time of year for fall festivals, trunk-or-treats, and Halloween parties.

We should all recognize the fact that most of the year we should tell our kids not to take candy from strangers. Then Halloween events come along and we allow them to accept candy from anyone they come across.



Here are a few safety tips for your home, your trick-or-treater, and their costume:

Home safety

Make sure the path to your door is clear and your shrubs are trimmed for visibility.

Use your porch or exterior light when answering your door.

When out on Halloween

Never let children go trick-or-treating alone.

Only trick-or-treat at homes where the porch light is on. As the evening gets late, explain this rule to your kids as to not disturb unwelcoming homes.

Carry and use flashlights.

Help your children create a map or safe route for trick-or-treating so everyone knows the plan for the evening.

Talk through the plan of what to do if someone is separated from the group. One idea is to have a separated child go back to the last place you were all together.

Remind the children not to go into anyone’s home and remain on the porch at all times.

Picking the right costume

Attach reflective tape to costumes to increase visibility by others.

Avoid using masks that impair vision.

Realistic replica firearms should never be used; prop toy guns and swords should be made of pliable material.

Wigs and costumes should be fireproof and not restrict vision.

When driving at night

Slow down, especially when traveling through residential neighborhoods.

Get rid of any distractions.

If you have to answer your cell phone, ensure you safely pull over to the side of the road.

This can be a fun and exciting time of year. We strongly encourage you to take a few minutes to make a plan and talk about safety. The time you spend coordinating with your family before the festivities get underway will help everyone get on the same page.