Player Spots Available

Folsom, Calif.- Join Mayor Rosario Rodriguez and Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 26th annual Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 22. This fun event is a great way to meet city officials and network with local business associates.

Proceeds from the tournament help fund programs for middle school students at The CAVE Teen Centers. The teen centers provide students with a safe, positive environment and supervision by caring role models.

A limited number of Mayor’s Cup twosomes and foursomes are available; player spots are $165/person and include a grab-and-go breakfast, green fees and cart, player swag, and lunch from a visiting food truck.

Some sponsorship opportunities are also still available. For more information, email Sarah Trobee at [email protected].

Empire Ranch