Inaugural Event at Placer County Fair in Roseville

Roseville, CA- Are you the king or queen of the grill? Do you serve up top-notch, mouth watering BBQ ribs? Do you enjoy a little fun-filled competition?

Good news! The Placer County Fair has extended their deadline to June 13 for contestants to enter the Inaugural Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off.

On June 27, BBQ enthusiasts will compete in Roseville at the beautifully renovated fairgrounds to see who serves up the best ribs in Placer County. Put your recipe to the test and you just might take home the crown.

Register Online: Deadline June 13

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off Registration

Placer County Fair

The Placer County Fair opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 24, and continues through Sunday, June 27. The fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville (formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds). You can learn more at https://www.placercountyfair.org/.

The fair’s lineup will look familiar to frequent fairgoers, from carnival rides, games and food booths to concerts. The Family Fun Zone, complete with free games and crafts, and exhibits – such as pie-baking and photography contests – return as well. Plus, the Miss Placer County Scholarship Pageants and Placer County Rib Cook-off are scheduled. And, of course, livestock exhibits and auctions are back.