Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2022- 23 storm season is off to a good start and hopes for drought-busting winter have boosted spirits of most with the exception of pessimistic pundits.

Earlier and more devastating fire seasons and mandatory water restrictions have become the norm. The west continues to experience what scientists deem the worst megadrought in 1200 years.

California’s depleted reservoirs are above last year’s dismal levels and the early snowpack keeps hopes alive for an above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.

Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option.

California Snowpack Water Content – Dec 5, 2022

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date % Avg

year ago Northern Sierra 5.50 155 11 Central Sierra 6.70 166 15 Southern Sierra 6.80 216 31 Statewide 6.40 175 16

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022

Region Water Content

(in inches) % Avg to Date % Avg

year ago Northern Sierra 14.80 57 63 Central Sierra 17.00 65 66 Southern Sierra 14.10 63 44 Statewide 15.50 63 60

