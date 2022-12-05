California Snowpack

Updated December 5, 2022

Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2022- 23 storm season is off to a good start and hopes for drought-busting winter have boosted spirits of most with the exception of pessimistic pundits.

Earlier and more devastating fire seasons and mandatory water restrictions have become the norm. The west continues to experience what scientists deem the worst megadrought in 1200 years.

Roseville Today's Holiday Guide!

Holiday Guide

Roseville Today's Holiday Guide!

Holiday Guide

In Downtown Roseville

California Recovery Center

In Downtown Roseville

California Recovery Center

California’s depleted reservoirs are above last year’s dismal levels and the early snowpack keeps hopes alive for an above average winter in the crucial Northern Sierra where snowmelt helps replenish the state’s largest reservoirs.

Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option.

California Snowpack Water Content – Dec 5, 2022

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date% Avg
year ago
Northern Sierra5.5015511
Central Sierra6.7016615
Southern Sierra6.8021631
Statewide6.4017516

California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022

RegionWater Content
(in inches)		% Avg to Date% Avg
year ago
Northern Sierra14.805763
Central Sierra17.006566
Southern Sierra14.106344
Statewide15.506360

Related

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)

▶ Related▶ More from Author