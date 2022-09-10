Family-friendly destination celebrates the season with Farm, Food, & Fun
Wheatland, Calif. – The season of jack o’ lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is fast approaching! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Today, September 10 is opening day and the excitement happens place all day, from 9:00 am – 9:pm
The popular, family-friendly Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm kicks off the unofficial start to the holiday season for the young and young at heart! Head over to the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect pumpkin. Fun activities include a petting zoo, a carousel, tasty treats and much more! Join us in Wheatland for another exciting holiday season!
~ Distance to Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm
- Roseville: 23 miles
- Rocklin: 25 miles
- Auburn: 26 miles
- Sacramento: 37 miles
- Folsom: 34 miles
- Woodland: 42 miles
- Elk Grove: 56 miles
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm
1415 Pumpkin Ln
Wheatland, CA
