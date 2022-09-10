Family-friendly destination celebrates the season with Farm, Food, & Fun

Wheatland, Calif. – The season of jack o’ lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is fast approaching! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Today, September 10 is opening day and the excitement happens place all day, from 9:00 am – 9:pm

The popular, family-friendly Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm kicks off the unofficial start to the holiday season for the young and young at heart! Head over to the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect pumpkin. Fun activities include a petting zoo, a carousel, tasty treats and much more! Join us in Wheatland for another exciting holiday season!

~ Distance to Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm

Roseville: 23 miles

Rocklin: 25 miles

Auburn: 26 miles

Sacramento: 37 miles

Folsom: 34 miles

Woodland: 42 miles

Elk Grove: 56 miles

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm

1415 Pumpkin Ln

Wheatland, CA