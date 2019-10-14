October Fun at Pumpkin Patches

Roseville, CA- Pumpkin Patches around South Placer County and beyond. To quote the character Linus from Charlie Brown, ” There are three things that I’ve learned never discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.”

Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of perfect candidates to choose from. In addition to neighborhood markets and the traditional locations of Apple Hill and Bishop’s, there’s always an October surprise right around the corner.

Here’s a quick list of area pumpkin patches. Let us know if we’ve missed any good ones!

Pumpkin Patches

Pumpkin Farm

7736 Old Auburn Rd

Auburn, CA

Fowler Ranch

Sierra College Blvd and Hwy 193 Intersection

Lincoln, CA

The Flower Farm

4150 Auburn-Folsom Rd.

Loomis, CA

Strickler Monster Farms

3825 Fruitvale Rd

Lincoln, CA

Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Patch

6950 Cavitt Stallman Rd

Granite Bay, CA

Zittel Farms

6781 Oak Ave

Folsom, CA

Bishops Pumpkin Patch

1415 Pumpkin Ln

Wheatland, CA