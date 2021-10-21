Your chance in 5 words or less! Winner to receive 4 FREE Tickets

Roseville, Calif.- The 2021 Placer County Fair was the BEST fair in Years for Placer County, and we owe it all to the amazing community we have here!

The annual county fair highlights all that makes the community of Placer County shines, from kids raising livestock to the works of talented artists on display to the many volunteers working tirelessly to bring everything together.



At the 2022 Placer County Fair on June 23-26, we want to showcase just how amazing the Placer County community is, and we want you to help us pick the slogan with that in mind.

It’s simple to participate: Submit a slogan of five words or less!

A panel of Placer County Fair staff will then convene to decide which slogan best fits our theme of community.

On Monday, November 8th, we will announce the slogan that will help to define this fantastic event and be part of Placer County’s history forever! The winner will also walk away with FOUR FREE TICKETS to the 2022 Placer County Fair.

Ready to submit your slogan?

https://www.placercountyfair.org/2022themecontest