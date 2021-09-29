Celebration of the American Wild West in Folsom Historic District

Folsom, Calif.- The 3rd annual Old West Film Festival takes place Saturday, October 9th in the Folsom Historic District.

Bring the family and enjoy a day filled with activities. The Farmers Market takes place from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. At 10:00 a.m. the Wild West Film Festival, located next to the Farmers Market, opens with vendors, old west games and many Re-enactors. Sign up for the Wild West costume contest.

Meet John Wayne interpreter Jeff Southerland., Gabby Hayes interpreter R.H. Doudell and Sam Neely Medicine Man who worked two years on the series “Deadwood”. Talk to Dr. Buck Montgomery who began stunt work at Disney Studios and worked with Clint Eastwood, Tom Selleck and other actors. Visit with Peter Sherayko and Jerry Bestpitch, western actors fresh from the set of “Cowboy Chronicles”.

Casting director accepting resumes

Stop by the casting booths and meet local casting directors who are accepting photos and resumes for their files.

Entertainment

Bring a chair and reserve your spot at the Amphitheater for the afternoon program from 1:00 until 5:00. The continuous program includes great music, John Wayne interpreter MC, an old west skit, Singers, Comedians, Cowboy poetry, and spontaneous interaction between the actors, which will make you laugh. All participants in the Costume contest will be on stage so you can help the judges decide who looks the best in each category.

As you wander stop by the stagecoach for a photo shoot. Don’t miss the Pioneer Village with its Blacksmith shop, gold panning, historical buildings and railroad cars. Watch for the pony express riders and talk with the Buffalo Soldiers. Step into the Sutter Street Theater from 10 to 4 to view some old west films and visit the merchants to see their western themed displays. Public encouraged to dress western.