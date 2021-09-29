Brewery partners helps support programs for children & adults with disabilities

TRUCKEE, CA – This October, Achieve Tahoe is excited to present their 32nd Annual Foam Fest Fundraiser in partnership with five Truckee breweries: 5050 Brewing Co., Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House, Donner Creek Brewing Company, The Good Wolf Brewing Company, and Truckee Brewing Company.

Pre-2020, Foam Fest was an outdoor beer festival located in the Village at Palisades Tahoe. However, last year Achieve Tahoe shifted to a punch card model where attendees go to each Truckee brewery on the punch card and receive a beer.

“Achieve Tahoe is excited about the new punch card based version of Foam Fest because its flexibility allows people to enjoy the event on their own time, and it will do more to promote our partner breweries by bringing customers directly to their doors,” said Haakon Lang-Ree, Executive Director of Achieve Tahoe.

Tickets

All proceeds from Foam Fest will go to supporting Achieve Tahoe’s adaptive recreation programs for children and adults with disabilities. To purchase Foam Fest tickets, visit www.AchieveTahoe.org.

About Achieve Tahoe

Achieve Tahoe is a North Lake Tahoe-based non-profit organization that provides year-round outdoor recreation programs for children and adults with physical, sensory, and intellectual disabilities. The organization, founded in 1967, is the longest operating adaptive sports program in the country, and is dedicated to providing affordable, inclusive physical and recreational activities that build health, confidence, and independence through winter and summer programs.