Annual family event returns this December

Folsom, Calif.- This annual family event returns for the 12th year with its popular seasonal cheer! Thousands of bright and colorful lights, sparkling ornaments and trees, lighted animal figures, and displays transform the zoo sanctuary with holiday spirit. Local caroling groups and musicians provide the merry sounds of the season.

Folsom Zoo Holiday Lights is open from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. December 2,3, 9,11 and December 16-22 (weather permitting; heavy rains will cancel). All proceeds from the event benefit the zoo sanctuary animals.

Tickets

Tickets start at $7. Advance ticket sales began November 1 – purchase online at https://webtrac.folsom.ca.us.

Folsom Zoo Sanctuary

Established in 1963 to provide a safe haven for a bear cub named Smokey, who was orphaned and burned in a forest fire, the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary now provides a safe haven for dozens of rescued wild and domestic animals. It is located at 403 Stafford Street in Folsom City Lions Park.