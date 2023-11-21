New California Laws 2024: Part 10

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 10 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on unlawful sex with a minor, veteran overdose deaths, pupil discipline, firearm purchase, double voting, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 10)

BILL TITLE DESCRIPTION AB-1371 Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. AB-1373 Energy. AB-1376 Emergency medical services: liability limitation. AB-1377 Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention Program. AB-1385 Riverside County Transportation Commission: transaction and use tax. AB-1386 Veterans housing: tenant referrals. AB-1389 Notice of levy. AB-1392 Hospitals: procurement contracts. AB-1394 Commercial sexual exploitation: child sexual abuse material: civil actions. AB-1395 Licensed Physicians and Dentists from Mexico Pilot Program: requirements. AB-1399 Veterinary medicine: veterinarian-client-patient relationship: telehealth. AB-1400 Student financial aid: College Access Tax Credit Fund: community college student transfers: Historically Black Colleges and Universities. AB-1402 Medical evidentiary examinations: reimbursement. AB-1403 Public safety: fireworks: enforcement: funding. AB-1404 Disability access: internet website-related accessibility claims. AB-1406 Firearms: waiting periods. AB-1412 Pretrial diversion: borderline personality disorder. AB-1414 Civil actions: consumer debt. AB-1415 Outdoor advertising: City of Los Angeles. AB-1417 Elder and dependent adult abuse: mandated reporting. AB-1418 Tenancy: local regulations: contact with law enforcement or criminal convictions. AB-1420 Firearms. AB-1433 Public contracts: school facility projects. AB-1439 Low-income housing tax credit: farmworker housing. AB-1445 The Neng Thao Drowning Prevention Safety Act. AB-1448 Cannabis: enforcement by local jurisdictions. AB-1449 Affordable housing: California Environmental Quality Act: exemption. AB-1452 State Capitol: Iraq Afghanistan Kuwait Veterans Memorial monument. AB-1457 Public social services: merit or civil service employee. AB-1458 Common interest developments: association governance: member election. AB-1459 State Capitol: mural honoring Native Americans. AB-1462 Veteran overdose deaths. AB-1466 Pupil discipline: restraint and seclusion: reporting. AB-1467 Nevaeh Youth Sports Safety Act. AB-1469 Santa Clara Valley Water District. AB-1471 Hospitals: seismic compliance: O’Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. AB-1474 California Statewide Housing Plan. AB-1481 Medi-Cal: presumptive eligibility. AB-1483 Firearms: purchases. AB-1484 Temporary public employees. AB-1485 Housing element: enforcement: Attorney General. AB-1487 Public health: Transgender, Gender Variant, and Intersex Wellness Reentry Fund. AB-1490 Affordable housing development projects: adaptive reuse. AB-1500 Property taxation: application of base year value: disaster relief. AB-1503 Pupil attendance: excused absences: religious retreats. AB-1508 Department of Housing and Community Development: California Statewide Housing Plan. AB-1519 Vehicles: catalytic converters. AB-1526 Public resources. AB-1528 Housing authorities: property taxation. AB-1539 Elections: double voting.

