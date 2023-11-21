New California Laws 2024: Part 10
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 10 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on unlawful sex with a minor, veteran overdose deaths, pupil discipline, firearm purchase, double voting, and more.
For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
New California Laws 2024 (part 10)
|BILL
|TITLE DESCRIPTION
|AB-1371
|Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
|AB-1373
|Energy.
|AB-1376
|Emergency medical services: liability limitation.
|AB-1377
|Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention Program.
|AB-1385
|Riverside County Transportation Commission: transaction and use tax.
|AB-1386
|Veterans housing: tenant referrals.
|AB-1389
|Notice of levy.
|AB-1392
|Hospitals: procurement contracts.
|AB-1394
|Commercial sexual exploitation: child sexual abuse material: civil actions.
|AB-1395
|Licensed Physicians and Dentists from Mexico Pilot Program: requirements.
|AB-1399
|Veterinary medicine: veterinarian-client-patient relationship: telehealth.
|AB-1400
|Student financial aid: College Access Tax Credit Fund: community college student transfers: Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
|AB-1402
|Medical evidentiary examinations: reimbursement.
|AB-1403
|Public safety: fireworks: enforcement: funding.
|AB-1404
|Disability access: internet website-related accessibility claims.
|AB-1406
|Firearms: waiting periods.
|AB-1412
|Pretrial diversion: borderline personality disorder.
|AB-1414
|Civil actions: consumer debt.
|AB-1415
|Outdoor advertising: City of Los Angeles.
|AB-1417
|Elder and dependent adult abuse: mandated reporting.
|AB-1418
|Tenancy: local regulations: contact with law enforcement or criminal convictions.
|AB-1420
|Firearms.
|AB-1433
|Public contracts: school facility projects.
|AB-1439
|Low-income housing tax credit: farmworker housing.
|AB-1445
|The Neng Thao Drowning Prevention Safety Act.
|AB-1448
|Cannabis: enforcement by local jurisdictions.
|AB-1449
|Affordable housing: California Environmental Quality Act: exemption.
|AB-1452
|State Capitol: Iraq Afghanistan Kuwait Veterans Memorial monument.
|AB-1457
|Public social services: merit or civil service employee.
|AB-1458
|Common interest developments: association governance: member election.
|AB-1459
|State Capitol: mural honoring Native Americans.
|AB-1462
|Veteran overdose deaths.
|AB-1466
|Pupil discipline: restraint and seclusion: reporting.
|AB-1467
|Nevaeh Youth Sports Safety Act.
|AB-1469
|Santa Clara Valley Water District.
|AB-1471
|Hospitals: seismic compliance: O’Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
|AB-1474
|California Statewide Housing Plan.
|AB-1481
|Medi-Cal: presumptive eligibility.
|AB-1483
|Firearms: purchases.
|AB-1484
|Temporary public employees.
|AB-1485
|Housing element: enforcement: Attorney General.
|AB-1487
|Public health: Transgender, Gender Variant, and Intersex Wellness Reentry Fund.
|AB-1490
|Affordable housing development projects: adaptive reuse.
|AB-1500
|Property taxation: application of base year value: disaster relief.
|AB-1503
|Pupil attendance: excused absences: religious retreats.
|AB-1508
|Department of Housing and Community Development: California Statewide Housing Plan.
|AB-1519
|Vehicles: catalytic converters.
|AB-1526
|Public resources.
|AB-1528
|Housing authorities: property taxation.
|AB-1539
|Elections: double voting.
🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024
To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!