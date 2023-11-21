New California Laws

New California Laws 2024: Part 10

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 10 in New California Laws for 2024 includes laws currently chaptered in Sacramento during the 2023-24 legislative session. This installment includes laws on unlawful sex with a minor, veteran overdose deaths, pupil discipline, firearm purchase, double voting, and more.

For full and specific text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

New California Laws 2024 (part 10)

BILLTITLE DESCRIPTION
AB-1371Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
AB-1373Energy.
AB-1376Emergency medical services: liability limitation.
AB-1377Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention Program.
AB-1385Riverside County Transportation Commission: transaction and use tax.
AB-1386Veterans housing: tenant referrals.
AB-1389Notice of levy.
AB-1392Hospitals: procurement contracts.
AB-1394Commercial sexual exploitation: child sexual abuse material: civil actions.
AB-1395Licensed Physicians and Dentists from Mexico Pilot Program: requirements.
AB-1399Veterinary medicine: veterinarian-client-patient relationship: telehealth.
AB-1400Student financial aid: College Access Tax Credit Fund: community college student transfers: Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
AB-1402Medical evidentiary examinations: reimbursement.
AB-1403Public safety: fireworks: enforcement: funding.
AB-1404Disability access: internet website-related accessibility claims.
AB-1406Firearms: waiting periods.
AB-1412Pretrial diversion: borderline personality disorder.
AB-1414Civil actions: consumer debt.
AB-1415Outdoor advertising: City of Los Angeles.
AB-1417Elder and dependent adult abuse: mandated reporting.
AB-1418Tenancy: local regulations: contact with law enforcement or criminal convictions.
AB-1420Firearms.
AB-1433Public contracts: school facility projects.
AB-1439Low-income housing tax credit: farmworker housing.
AB-1445The Neng Thao Drowning Prevention Safety Act.
AB-1448Cannabis: enforcement by local jurisdictions.
AB-1449Affordable housing: California Environmental Quality Act: exemption.
AB-1452State Capitol: Iraq Afghanistan Kuwait Veterans Memorial monument.
AB-1457Public social services: merit or civil service employee.
AB-1458Common interest developments: association governance: member election.
AB-1459State Capitol: mural honoring Native Americans.
AB-1462Veteran overdose deaths.
AB-1466Pupil discipline: restraint and seclusion: reporting.
AB-1467Nevaeh Youth Sports Safety Act.
AB-1469Santa Clara Valley Water District.
AB-1471Hospitals: seismic compliance: O’Connor Hospital and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
AB-1474California Statewide Housing Plan.
AB-1481Medi-Cal: presumptive eligibility.
AB-1483Firearms: purchases.
AB-1484Temporary public employees.
AB-1485Housing element: enforcement: Attorney General.
AB-1487Public health: Transgender, Gender Variant, and Intersex Wellness Reentry Fund.
AB-1490Affordable housing development projects: adaptive reuse.
AB-1500Property taxation: application of base year value: disaster relief.
AB-1503Pupil attendance: excused absences: religious retreats.
AB-1508Department of Housing and Community Development: California Statewide Housing Plan.
AB-1519Vehicles: catalytic converters.
AB-1526Public resources.
AB-1528Housing authorities: property taxation.
AB-1539Elections: double voting.

🔖 Latest in the Series – New Laws in California 2024

New California Laws

To follow the complete series and quickly stay current on the latest laws with a quick and concise read, please visit and bookmark the New California Laws 2024 series.

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!

