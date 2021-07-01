Folsom, Calif., – Adding to the summer’s growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the 2021 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.

Family-friendly and always free, open-air outdoor concerts happen on Wednesdays at 7:00 pm through August 4.

Grab the family, bring your chairs and settle in for an evening of entertainment. This summer’s musical journey offers a little something for everyone. Enjoy modern hits, classic rock to mellow 70’s band and high energy party music.

Folsom Palladio Concert Schedule

July 7 – Mercy and The Heartbeats – Today’s Hits

July 14 – Daze On The Green – Classic Rock

July 21 – Illegals – Premier Tribute to the music of the Eagles

July 28 – Supertrouper – ABBA Tribute Band

Aug 4 – Cheeseballs – High Energy Party Band

Arrive early and make an evening of it. The Palladio offers a wide-ranging selection of tasty eats, cold drinks and sweet snacks. Explore your dining options here.

