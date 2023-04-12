Something for Everyone
Folsom, Calif.- Warmer weather has finally arrived in Folsom and that means it’s once again time to enjoy the great outdoors and join in fun events!
The Folsom Palladio will be bringing a year of events that include everything from free live music, foothill wines and family fun. Browse the schedule, mark your calendar and grab your family and friends for some fun in Folsom.
2023 Folsom Palladio Events
- Living Smart Farmers Market: (9- 1 pm on Wednesdays)
- Palladio’s Tot Tuesdays: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays May- October
- May 7: Mothers Day 5K
- May 21: BMX Skate and 1/2 Pipe Show
- June 8: Group Stretch with Stretch Lab
- Concert Series ( 3rd Wednesday: May – September)
- Thursday Night Kickback with Live DJ (4th Thursdays June through August)
- Free Outdoor Yoga (Saturdays, June – October)
- Oct 14: Folsom Family Expo
- Oct 30: Trick or Treat at Palladio
- Nov 11: Foothill Wine Fest
- Nov 18: Santa arrives! (photos through Dec 23)
- Nov 18: Tree Lighting
