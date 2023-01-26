Public invited to view entries on February 25th

Folsom, Calif.- Put your LEGO building skills to the challenge in the 4th Annual Folsom Public Library LEGO Building Contest. LEGO enthusiasts are invited to submit their best original creations for competition or visit the library to see the creations and vote for their favorites.

Participants are asked to deliver completed projects to the Folsom Public Library beginning Tuesday February 21 through Saturday February 25 by 11 a.m. to be entered in the contest. Judging will take place on Saturday, February 25, from 1-2 p.m. The public is invited to view all the entries, including the winners in each category, and can cast votes for their favorite in each age group during the hours of 2-4 p.m.

A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business A Local Family Business

Prizes / Age Groups

Prizes will be awarded in 5 categories: Young Child (4-6), Child (7-9) Child (10-12) Teen (13-18) and Family/Team. Within each category there will be four winners: 1st Place, 2nd Place, 3rd Place and Crowd Favorite. 1st Place winners will receive a $25.00 gift card. Each winner/team receives a certificate and a prize ribbon.

For more information and to see the rules for the LEGO competition, read the Rules and Application document below.

Rules & Application