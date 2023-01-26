Multiple local agencies hit with fraudulent billing

Roseville, Calif. – On Jan. 25, 2023, the Honorable Judge Eugene Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach, age 55, to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation, which will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology.

This sentencing comes after Glotzbach pled guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes – one count for each unauthorized spending transaction.

Glotzbach, while an assistant director of wastewater for Roseville Environmental Utilities, billed the City of Roseville, Placer County and the South Placer Municipal Utilities District a total of $307,737.27 worth of fraudulent invoices, credit card charges and public funding from 2018 to 2021.

Specifically, the investigation showed that a city-issued credit card was used for moving expenses, airport parking, and unapproved law school tuition for an independent consultant, among other charges.

Reimbursed by undisclosed consulting firm

Reports showed that none of these expenses were communicated to nor approved by his superiors. Since the incident, Glotzbach has been terminated from the City of Roseville and is paying various fines and fees through the Placer County Revenue Services Division. The money has been voluntarily reimbursed to the city from an undisclosed consulting firm.

“We take the use of our taxpayer funds very seriously,” said the prosecuting attorney. “Not only did Glotzbach break the public trust, his actions are in direct opposition to what we stand for as public servants. It is imperative that bad actors know this behavior is not acceptable in Placer County.”

The City of Roseville was the victim in this case and was integral in receiving justice for the city, ratepayers and taxpayers of Roseville.