October 6th: Join In-Person or via Zoom

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County will host a town hall meeting on the proposed Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails Expansion Project on Oct. 6 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in North Auburn.

The town hall meeting will offer community members an additional opportunity to receive information and ask questions about the project.

County staff will share a presentation on the proposed project, including reduced project elements as a result of public input, and information on upcoming public comment opportunities.

Community members are invited to attend the town hall meeting virtually via Zoom or in-person at the Planning Commission Hearing Room located at 3091 County Center Drive in North Auburn.

There will be limited capacity for in-person attendees due to COVID-19 distancing protocols. Physical distancing requirements will be in place for in-person attendance. Face coverings will be provided for attendees.

Both Zoom and in-person attendees will be given opportunity during the meeting to provide input orally or in writing.

A panel of staff will be available to answer questions from the community after the presentation.

Attendees can join the meeting virtually online at https://placer-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/95536617242 or via phone, toll-free, at 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099.

The Zoom webinar identification number is 955 3661 7242.

Environmental Impact Report

The project’s Subsequent Environmental Impact Report is available online at https://www.placer.ca.gov/2537/Hidden-Falls-Regional-Park-Trail-Network, and paper copies are also available for public review during normal business hours at the following locations:

Placer County Community Development Resource Agency

3091 County Center Drive, Suite 190, Auburn, CA 95603

Office hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office

2954 Richardson Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

Office hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday



A staff report to the Planning Commission for the Sept. 24 hearing on the Hidden Falls Trails Expansion Project is available in PDF below. (30 MB file)

The Planning Commission hearing on this project was continued to Oct. 22 to give interested persons more time to learn about the proposed reduced project and to provide input.