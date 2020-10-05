Potentially lifesaving option in emergencies

Rocklin, CA- Text to 9-1-1 is live in Rocklin and across Placer County. Mobile phone users living in or traveling through Placer County now have the ability to send text messages to 9-1-1.

This new function gives hearing and speech impaired residents, or people in situations where it is too dangerous to talk, a potentially lifesaving option. Texts will be routed to a nearby 9-1-1 dispatch center the same way a 9-1-1 call is routed.

Even where text-to-9-1-1 is available, if you can make a voice call to 9-1-1, please call instead of texting.

Here’s how it works: