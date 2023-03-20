Recent storms spur expedited action

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Building Services Division will expedite building permits for property that has been damaged in the recent storms by snow, mudslides, fire, floods, tree damage or other catastrophic events.

Building permits are required to repair a roof collapse, wall displacement, damaged overhead electrical service and any damage to electrical, gas, mechanical or plumbing systems connected to a wall.

“Building services will expedite the intake, review and approval of construction plans that are intended to repair or rebuild an existing, previously permitted and occupied building that has been damaged in the storms” Tim Wegner, Deputy Director of Building Services

Repair & Rebuild

Safety is of the upmost importance. Emergency responders should be notified of an emergency situation, and Building Services will often be called to perform a rapid safety assessment. Placer County recommends property owners hire an engineer to perform a structural evaluation of significant damage.

Permits can be obtained by applying in person at the Community Development Resource Center locations:

3091 County Center Drive, Auburn

775 North Lake Tahoe Blvd., Tahoe

Online at https://placer.ca.gov/apply-for-a-permit

Repair and rebuilding permits will be prioritized, and many simple permits can be issued the same day. More complicated permits may take up to three days for issuance.

For further assistance, visit the Building Services Division website or contact the help line at 530-745-3584.

related