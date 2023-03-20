Giving 100 percent of sales, not just profit on March 29th

Roseville, Calif. – Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) at UC Davis Children’s Hospital is joining forces with local Jersey Mike’s Subs in the greater Sacramento area for the 13th annual Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 29. On that day, local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to help kids treated at the only local CMN Hospital, UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar raised to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

Month of Giving

Throughout March is the Month of Giving, where customers can also make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. In 2023, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Since the Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities. More than $187,563 has been donated to UC Davis Children’s Hospital since 2016.

Visit Jersey Mike’s locations in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Rocklin, Auburn, Rancho Cordova, Folsom, Elk Grove, Yuba City, Vacaville, Fairfield and Woodland to support sick and injured children in the community. Restaurant locations are outlined below.

For a list of additional participating restaurants, please visit the Jersey Mike’s charity listing by state.

Local Participating Jersey Mike’s Restaurants

Auburn: 11875 Willow Creek Drive

Citrus Heights: 5855 Sunrise Blvd.

Elk Grove: 7701 Laguna Blvd., Suite 460

Fairfield: 251 Pittman Rd, Suite C

Folsom: 703 E. Bidwell Street

Rancho Cordova: 2808 Zinfandel Drive

Rocklin: 5130 Commons Drive, Suite 111

Roseville (2 locations): 4201 Thrive Dr, Suite 130

2030 Douglas Blvd., Suite 18

2912 Fulton Avenue, Suite F3

4200 Florin Rd., Suite B

624 Watt Avenue

2850 Del Paso Rd, Suite 100

Woodland: 2000 E. Main Street, Suite H

Yuba City: 1074 Harter Parkway, Suite 103B

