Complicated enrollment a thing of the past?

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County Child Support Services now offers a new, simplified enrollment form to better serve new and existing customers.

The new feature requires less information, only takes minutes to complete and can be finalized online or over the phone.

“We are excited that days of long and complicated enrollment are behind us,” said Placer County Department of Child Support Services Director Laura Van Buskirk. “The realm of child support can certainly be a challenging time period for parents and this online form should help alleviate that. Our CSS team is ready to assist those in need of financial stability to help care for their children.”

Enrollees should be prepared to share basic information about themselves, their children and the person they wish to open the child support case with.

The improvement comes on the heels of Child Awareness Month, which is recognized every August in California and nationwide.

For more information about California Child Support Services, and the programs available, visit https://www.childsupport.ca.gov.