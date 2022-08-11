Convicted murderer and accomplice both denied parole

Roseville, Calif. – One of Justine Vanderschoot’s murderers, Daniel Bezemer, was denied parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez were convicted of the strangulation and murder of Justine Vanderschoot in 2003. Bezemer received a sentence of 25 years to life

“The Vanderschoot family has shown incredible strength and grace throughout this process, and we are honored to fight alongside them for justice for Justine” Morgan Gire, Placer District Attorney

On Aug. 10, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office represented Justine’s family in a hearing with the parole board regarding the release of Daniel Bezemer. Prosecutors and the family attended the parole hearing together to oppose his release.

During the hearing, the board reviewed the totality of the circumstances surrounding the crime, the lasting effect of the crime on the family and the community, as well as a report on the inmate’s behavior during his time in prison, among other factors. Both the Vanderschoot family and Bezemer were given the opportunity to speak. This was Bezemer’s first parole hearing since his incarceration.

5-hour hearing

After a five-hour long hearing, the board decided to deny parole for Daniel Bezemer for three years.

“We are pleased with CDCR’s decision to deny parole for Daniel Bezemer,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. “Bezemer planned and carried out the cruel and vicious murder of Justine. He exhibited a frighteningly sophisticated level of deceit and depravity during and after the murder that defies all sense of humanity. A beautiful young life was senselessly taken, leaving a loving family and an entire community devastated. The Vanderschoot family has shown incredible strength and grace throughout this process, and we are honored to fight alongside them for justice for Justine.”

Community support

Leading into the parole hearing, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office received overwhelming support for the Vanderschoot family. The Justice for Justine educational campaign has received tens of thousands of views, petition signatures, letters to CDCR and more.

His accomplice, Brandon Fernandez, was also denied parole July 28.

You can learn more about Justine’s story at placer.ca.gov/JusticeforJustine

