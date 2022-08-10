Drinking Water webinar

Process how safe and reliable water is delivered to your home and business

Auburn, Calif. – In support of Water Quality Awareness Month, Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) will host a live webinar exploring the quality of PCWA’s drinking water and the extraordinary process behind how safe and reliable water is delivered to your home and business.

PCWA’s Lunch and Learn Webinar: From the Mountain Tops to Your Tap is Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 12-12:45 p.m.

The free event will feature PCWA’s experts on drinking water operations, treatment, water quality and distribution, and include time for audience questions.

Discussion topics will explore:

  • Where PCWA’s water comes from
  • How water is treated, including a behind-the-scenes tour of PCWA’s Foothill Water Treatment Plant
  • The journey of water from the source to your tap
  • How water is tested to make sure the quality meets drinking water standards

This virtual event is free, but registration is required. This event has concluded.

