Organic material in Folsom Reservoir responsible say officials

Roseville, Calif. – The City has reported receiving customer calls about a green tinge of color in their tap. City officials say, Rest assured your water is safe to drink.



There has been an extra increase in organic material entering Roseville’s primary water source at Folsom Reservoir with the most recent rain events.

The city says it has verified with their chief water treatment plant operator that Roseville’s water quality meets all regulations to ensure the safety of their drinking water resources.



While the City of Roseville does not treat for discoloration of water, they are looking at ways to mitigate against the color change. And as the runoff reduces, the color of your tap water will change back to what you’re used to seeing.



If you have questions or want more information, please contact customer service at (916) 774-5750.

To learn more about water color, there is an article at the U.S. Geological Survey.

