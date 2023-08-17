Summer and autumn closures for repairs and PG&E work

Roseville, Calif.- Cyclists and pedestrians in Roseville are finding a few temporary twists in their trail routines. A series of updates and closures in Roseville this summer are creating some detours. The closure and detours provide fun opportunities to mix it up and seek out alternate routes of adventure around town!

The City of Roseville has issued the following trail updates for Summer 2023.

Trail Resurfacing

Starting Aug. 21, resurfacing is scheduled to begin on Miner’s Ravine Trail, Antelope Creek Trail and False Ravine Trail.

Trail construction will take place 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

In the area where work is underway, the trail will be temporarily closed to the public. Be aware that there will be some heavy equipment on the trail.

Watch for signs and barricades marking trail closures. For your safety, never enter an area closed for construction.

Funding is approximately $250,000 and paid for by Local Transportation Funds.

For questions about construction activity, please email or call Public Works at (916) 746-1300.

Closure and Detours

A portion of the trail between Foothills Boulevard to Country Club Drive is temporarily closed for PG&E work. The rest of the trail is unaffected and remains open to the public. Work is expected to continue through September.

Pleasant Grove Creek Trail

Construction has begun on the Pleasant Grove Creek Trail, with closures and detours in place until approximately September.

Trail connections and construction are expected at these locations:

Trail connection between the Veterans Memorial Park North parking lot and the Pleasant Grove Creek Trail.

Trail connection between N. Hayden Parkway and Cumberland Drive. The sewer access road is closed at this time and parts of Cumberland Drive are restricted.

North of Fiddyment Road to extend the existing trail to the future Placer One development in unincorporated Placer County.

The first step of the bridge installation over the creek between Cumberland Drive and the Pleasant Grove Creek Trail was completed the week of July 3. The final construction of the bridge should be completed in September.

Pleasant Grove Creek Trail, north of Blue Oaks Boulevard, between N. Hayden Parkway and the electric utility substation is closed due to prep work for the final construction of the bridge.

Two contractors are involved in this project, each responsible for different sections. They could work sequentially, with one contractor completing part of the work before the other contractor takes over for the next step of construction.

All trail closures and detours are marked with signage.