Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort Christmas Day Buffet

Incline Village, Nevada – Lone Eagle Grille, a waterfront restaurant specializing in High-Sierra cuisine located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, will host a Christmas Day buffet for guests and local residents.

“We are thrilled to provide a delicious holiday buffet for our guests this Christmas,” said Matthew Mitchell, general manager of Lone Eagle Grille at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino.

“The menu will showcase a wide variety of items including a savory carving station, seafood corner, Christmas market, holiday dessert display, kids’ corner, and many more locally-inspired and traditional entrée items, specially curated for the holiday season by our culinary team here at the resort.” Matthew Mitchell, GM Lone Eagle Grille

Lone Eagle Grille’s Christmas Day buffet menu will include a carving station with locally-sourced meats and side dishes, a cheese and savory display with a wide variety of cheeses and appetizers, a seafood corner with King crab legs, shrimp cocktail, house smoked salmon, and more. It will also feature cold and hot small plate options, a wide variety of entrees ranging from roasted salmon to yogurt and lemon marinated chicken, roasted veal loin, smoked beef brisket, and vegetarian options including roasted winter squash, and more. The meal will also include a “Christmas Market” with traditional favorites including Christmas dumplings with baby mushrooms and truffle aioli, potato roesti with smoked salmon and a Tahoe Apple compote, sweet and savory pretzels, and more.

Additionally, it will include gourmet salads with house-made dressings, and fresh holiday inspired soup options. The meal will feature a holiday dessert display including hot and cold desserts, a dessert action station with ice cream and a variety of sauces and toppings, as well as a “Decorate your own Christmas Cookie” station with a wide selection of cookies and holiday inspired toppings.

Kids Corner

The Christmas meal will also feature a “kid’s corner” which will include penne pasta with tomato basil sauce, fruit brochettes, peanut butter and jelly wraps with bananas, grilled chicken strips, and French fries.

Seating will be available in the resort’s Lakeside Ballroom and Lone Eagle Grille. Guests dining with children can request seating in the Lakeside Ballroom which will feature a children’s area with holiday-inspired activities. The event will also provide a complimentary photo booth for families to capture their holiday memories.

Reservations

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino’s Christmas Day buffet will be available on Wednesday, December 25 between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is $110 for adults and $40 for children, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.opentable.com/lone-eagle-grille, or by calling (775) 886-6899.

For more information on Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino or to book a stay, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com or call (775) 832-1234.