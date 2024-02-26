Battling for FIS World Cup at Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup

Olympic Valley, Calif. -The second day of World Cup skiing concluded in Olympic Valley with a victory by Manuel Feller of Austria, his fourth of the season. France’s Clement Noel took second place, while German Linus Strasser finished third.

Following the race, the FIS World Cup standings have Feller, Strasser, and Noel in first, second, and third place respectively. American Jett Seymour was awarded the Stifel Bibbo Award for the best advancement in yesterday’s race, starting at 39th and finishing in 15th place. Seymour was the only member of the U.S. team to qualify for the second run, and last year’s defending champion Alexander Steen Olsen did not make the top 30.

Slalom race

Featuring 69 racers from 20 countries, including six U.S. athletes, the men’s Slalom race took on 66 gates along 721 feet (220 meters) of vertical descent. In the first run, 11 competitors did not finish, while five more did not finish the second run.

The excitement and fun continued well into the night

“After a dramatic finish here last year and with the world’s top Slalom racers still fighting it out for this season’s overall title, we were thrilled to showcase our incredible Red Dog course for today’s competition,” said Patrick Lacey, spokesperson at Palisades Tahoe.

“With blue skies and loud crowds, it was an honor to bring World Cup racing back to North Lake Tahoe and celebrate the rich ski heritage of Palisades Tahoe.” Patrick Lacey

World Cup circuit

The eighth stop on the World Cup circuit, Palisades Tahoe challenged the men’s Slalom competitors with a high-speed course thanks to ideal conditions, dedicated course and slip crews, and a host of event volunteers. Sunday brought a festive atmosphere to the entire Village at Palisades Tahoe following Saturday’s historic Giant Slalom race and free concert headlined by Ludacris, including après ski parties, an impressive vendor village, and lively grandstands full of local and visiting fans alike.

