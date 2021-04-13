“Careers in Government Day 2021”

Roseville, CA- To address the growing public service workforce gap, the City of Roseville and Roseville Joint Union High School District are providing local students the opportunity to explore careers in public service during “Careers in Government Day 2021” (CIGD) April 14, 27, and 28.

“As our city grows, the need to hire excellent employees for all job types will also grow.” Dominick Casey, Roseville City Manager

More than 500 local high school students in twenty different classes will hear City of Roseville employees discuss their career fields in local government through virtual presentations. Students will learn about the skills needed to join a government agency and explore high-demand public sector careers.

Career fields discussed

Cybersecurity

Computer Science

Civil Engineering

Graphic Design

Multimedia production

This event will help students develop a critical understanding of work requirements and help them better navigate their career path.

“Work-based learning events like this that prepares every student for a successful, productive transition into the workplace whether it be immediately after high school, two years at a community college, or a 4-year degree,” said Terri Griffin, Coordinator of Work-Based Learning with the Roseville Joint Union High School District.

Full Service City

The City of Roseville owns and operates most of the municipal services in the city. This includes police, fire, electric utility, water utility, public works, parks, and libraries. This requires a highly specialized and highly skilled workforce.

“As our city grows, the need to hire excellent employees for all job types will also grow,” said Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey. “There are great career opportunities with the city that also come with the added satisfaction of serving your community.”

CIGD is an annual program led by a regional collaborative called Innovative Pathways to Public Service (IPPS), which is focused on closing California’s workforce gap. The IPPS collaborative is administered by the statewide nonprofit, the Institute for Local Government (ILG).

The annual CIGD program was created to address the challenge that government agencies are having with filling the public sector workforce pipeline. This year, IPPS modified the CIGD activities to accommodate social distancing requirements and distance learning.

“One of the best recruitment strategies for local governments is to make government more relevant and accessible to the next generation,” said Erica L. Manuel, CEO and Executive Director of ILG. “Through programs like CIGD, we can create virtual experiences that are memorable and expand awareness of local government and how interesting and fulfilling public sector jobs can be. If we engage new talent, we can diversify the public sector’s workforce and build more sustainable talent pipelines.”