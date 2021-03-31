Harvest Inn

Colorful, midweek escape to St. Helena

St. Helena, CA- The quaint town of St. Helena transports visitors to a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy the spring season. And through mid-April, this riotous yellow flower blankets the vineyards, filling every space between the vines with color. The yellow mustard blooms aren’t just beautiful; it plays an important role in the great wines made in the vineyards.

Amongst the lush vines, mountain range backdrops, and yellow flowers, St. Helena is a must stop to enjoy the finer things and makes an ideal mid-week trip.

The Little Book of Big Experiences

While enjoying the colors of the season at world-class wineries, use The Little Book of Big Experiences, a wine passport with 14 wineries for $75 that includes uniquely curated tastings valued at over $800.

Good through June, so you’ll want to come back time and again to experience them all.

Napa Valley blossoms during Mustard Season

Find more Travel Ideas in St. Helena

St. Helena awakens the senses in Napa Valley

