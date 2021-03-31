Colorful, midweek escape to St. Helena
St. Helena, CA- The quaint town of St. Helena transports visitors to a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy the spring season. And through mid-April, this riotous yellow flower blankets the vineyards, filling every space between the vines with color. The yellow mustard blooms aren’t just beautiful; it plays an important role in the great wines made in the vineyards.
Amongst the lush vines, mountain range backdrops, and yellow flowers, St. Helena is a must stop to enjoy the finer things and makes an ideal mid-week trip.
The Little Book of Big Experiences
While enjoying the colors of the season at world-class wineries, use The Little Book of Big Experiences, a wine passport with 14 wineries for $75 that includes uniquely curated tastings valued at over $800.
Good through June, so you’ll want to come back time and again to experience them all.