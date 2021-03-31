Planning for the future of transportation in Placer

Roseville, CA- This spring, Placer County Transportation Planning Agency (PCTPA) will be hosting online community workshops to discuss how they can build a better transportation network in Placer County.

The evening workshops will be a great opportunity for community members in the Placer region to let their voice be heard when it comes to planning the way they travel.

“With vaccinations underway and life slowly returning to normal, traffic is returning rapidly,” said Mike Luken, Executive Director at PCTPA. “We need help from the community to determine what improvements are needed to protect our quality of life, make our businesses flourish, help emergency vehicles get where they need to go, and show visitors that Placer is a great place to live, work, and play. We invite the community to join PCTPA at a virtual workshop this spring to help prioritize the transportation projects that are being planned in the region.”

The workshops will serve as a platform for community members to provide feedback and learn more about the transportation projects being planned in Placer, as well as the overall funding strategy for those projects.

Register Online

A total of fourteen community workshops are planned throughout Placer County, from the Tahoe Basin to South Placer. Topics of discussion will be customized to cover each area’s specific needs and planned projects. To view the full list of dates and times and register for a workshop in your area, visit: www.keepplacermoving.com/register