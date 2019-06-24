Celebrating 100 Years of Wellness and Relaxation

Calistoga, CA- If only we knew then…well, you know the rest of the cliché. With more frequency than we dare admit, we often learn things a little later in life. Dang it!

Arriving depleted of energy, a recent visit to Mount View Hotel & Spa in Calistoga could not have been better timed. A superb location to experience the relaxation and rejuvenation benefits of a spa getaway, we were all in.

Despite its not-too-distant proximity to population centers of Northern California, Calistoga with a population somewhere in the neighborhood of 5,500 retains much of its small town America appeal. However, Calistoga’s unique geographical resting spot at the top of Napa Valley affords locals and visitors full access to all those fabulous world-class benefits from one of California’s most cherished wine regions. Calistoga offers the best of many worlds.

The Mount View Hotel & Spa presents tranquil reminders of why you sometimes need to slow life down. Immediately upon entering, a Zen-like peacefulness permeates the Mount View Hotel & Spa. It is a quiet and soothing remedy for those on the never-ending treadmill of travel or work.

Ask the front desk about the fascinating people who’ve stayed here.

A combination of both modern and vintage touches, the Mount View Hotel exudes warmth reminiscent of an older large family home. Upon arrival, enjoy a complimentary glass of wine in the Indie Blue Salon. This relaxing corner room just off the lobby serves as both a wine tasting room in the afternoon and coffee and pastry stop during morning hours. The pour over coffee along with a flaky butter croissant is a tasty combo!

Rooms, Suites & Cottages

The Mount View Hotel offers a variety of rooms, suites and cottages. Rooms and suites include all the modern travel amenities one might expect with some nice extra touches such as an espresso machine. Travelers know that nothing beats a great night’s rest and the Plush 7 Collection mattress with feather bed was supremely up to the task. You just may find yourself relaxing or sleeping in a bit later than usual!

Spa Treatments

Relaxation and restoration

Enjoy the selection of spa services at Mount View Hotel & Spa to help restore your spirit and body. For couples, the Hydrotherapy Dual Mud Bath is a romantic and very relaxing option. Soak beneath Hungarian mineral water while enjoying a cool Mojito, chocolate truffle, candlelight and conversation. Check out all spa options by clicking here.

Mount View Hotel donates 50 percent of its profits to local and world charities.

Pool & Hot Tub

As you make your way to the outdoor pool and hot tub area, flowing vines along with that unmistakable scent of eucalyptus trees guide your way. Perfectly warmed year-round, the pool area is an oasis with a design that made us feel as if we were in Palm Springs. Just steps from your room, the outdoor area provides ample space and privacy for a little fun in the sun. Summer is a little quieter here and a great time to visit and explore the area.

Dining – Veraison

Insider Tip: Plan ahead and reserve the private front window table.

Quaint and very romantic, Veraison is named for the French term for the ripening of grapes. One of the newest restaurants in Calistoga, Veraison is driven by a passion for locally sourced, sustainable ingredients crafted with a strong French technique and a few culinary surprises. (The potato gnocchi and lamb ragout is outrageously delicious!) An exceptional wine selection is also available for pairing with your meal at this recent Wine Spectator Award of Excellence location.

A few scrumptious highlights during our stay include the Charred Octopus with fresh chorizo, fingerling potatoes, hummus, arugula, grilled lemon. Our favorite wines included a full-bodied and local 2015 Otra Vez Cabernet Sauvignon along with an Italian wine, a 2012 Barolo Bussia.

To learn more or to make a reservation, please visit https://mountviewhotel.com/veraison/

Rejuvenated

A fusion of wellness and relaxation, the historic Mount View Hotel & Spa lives up to its well-earned reputation. Newcomers to this style of travel, we arrived at the Mount View Hotel & Spa completely exhausted, yet left well rested and more rejuvenated than we imagined possible. We may have learned this lesson a little late, but it’s one we’ll never forget.

To learn about the Mount View Hotel & Spa in Calistoga, visit https://mountviewhotel.com/

100 Year Celebration & Specials

Mount View Hotel & Spa in Calistoga celebrates their 100 Year Anniversary November 18-24, 2019. Originally established in 1919, this iconic art deco hotel honors their past with seven days of special services and events. The spa will offer themed restorative and rejuvenating treatments. The hotel’s two restaurants, Veraison and Johnny’s, will feature retro inspired cocktails and cuisine. Guests who stay at the newly renovated, historic Mount View Hotel & Spa during the centennial celebration receive a commemorative tote, vintage t-shirt and bottle of Napa Valley wine.

Travel Destination Coverage