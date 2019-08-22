Monterey Jazz Festival set for Sept 27- 29

Headliners Include Diana Krall, Chris Botti, Snarky Puppy, Kenny Barron & Dave Holland, Tank and the Bangas, Christian McBride, Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller; Eliane Elias, and more!

Monterey, Ca- A six-time JazzTimes Readers Poll winner, the 62nd Monterey Jazz Festival, September 27-29, will feature another “jaw-dropping line-up” of nearly 130 performances from iconic and emerging jazz artists, educational events, conversations, films, and exhibits on eight stages. MJF62 tickets are available at www.montereyjazzfestival.org.

With a new earlier gate opening time of 4pm on Friday September 27, this vibrant, fun and unique festival experience offers 30 hours of live music spanning two days and three nights, accompanied by an array of international cuisine and one-of-a-kind merchandise on the oak-studded 20 acres of the Monterey County Fair & Event Center.

“The 62nd Monterey Jazz Festival will be a great addition to the legacy of the world’s longest-running jazz festival. You will see a few of your long-time favorites, yet also experience a wide range of what’s new in jazz and beyond,” said Tim Jackson, MJF Artistic Director.

Tickets

Full Weekend Arena Ticket Packages offer a reserved seat to each of the five concerts on the Jimmy Lyons Stage in the Arena (renewable annually) plus, access to the seven additional Grounds Stages, and all Festival activities. Single Day Arena Tickets start at $87.

Full Weekend Grounds Packages offer access to seven Grounds stages and activities. Single Day Grounds Tickets start at $45. Ticket prices will increase on Monday, September 23.

Grounds Activities

Grounds activities include over 110 events, conversations, films, and musical performances, with weekend highlights from the Chris Potter Circuits Trio with James Francies & Eric Harland; Christian McBride Situation with Patrice Rushen; Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game; Antonio Sánchez & Migration; Ambrose Akinmusire; Larkin Poe; Cha Wa; Bria Skonberg; Donna Grantis; Luciana Souza; Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom; Michael Mayo; Yellowjackets with special guest Luciana Souza; Amina Claudine Myers; Roberta Gambarini and Jeb Patton, and many others, including the top student bands from the 2019 Next Generation Jazz Festival.

Photo & Film

All weekend long, the Pacific Jazz Café Gallery will host the photo exhibit Blue Note Records at 80: Perspectives and the Jazz Theater will show a film each day of the Festival, including Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (Friday); Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes (Saturday); and Mary Lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the Band (Sunday).

Daily Shuttle

New for 2019, Monterey Jazz Festival is partnering with FestDrive to provide a daily shuttle service to the Monterey County Fairgrounds from multiple cities in the Bay Area, including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and Santa Cruz. In addition, the free MJF62 Schedule App is now available for iPhones and Android devices. Shuttle and App download information can be found on the MJF website.

2019 Monterey Jazz Festival Lineup

(In order of appearance / Artists subject to change)

Friday, September 27

ARENA: Jimmy Lyons Stage: Allison Miller & Derrick Hodge Present Soul on Soul: A Tribute to Mary Lou Williams; Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Trio; Diana Krall

GROUNDS: Garden Stage: Allison Au Quartet; SambaDá; Gerald Clayton Quartet; Berklee Global Jazz Ambassadors with special guest George Garzone

Dizzy’s Den: Chris Potter Circuits Trio with James Francies & Eric Harland; Christian McBride Situation with Patrice Rushen

Night Club: Connie Han Trio; Bria Skonberg; Donna Grantis

Pacific Jazz Café: MJF 101 with Andrew Gilbert & Pamela Espeland; DJ Mister; Taylor McFerrin

North Coast Brewing Co. Education Stage: California Jazz Conservatory Blue Ensemble; Next Generation Jazz Orchestra Combo; California Jazz Conservatory Faculty Ensemble; Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo

Yamaha Courtyard Stage: Eddie and Kanoa Mendenhall (two sets); Next Generation Jazz Orchestra Combo (two sets)

Blue Note at Sea Tent: Piano Conversation with Kenny Barron, Gerald Clayton and James Francies, hosted by Don Was; Remembering Mary Lou Williams with Allison Miller, Shamie Royston, Carmen Staaf and Jean Baylor

Jazz Theater: Simulcasts from the Arena, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Pacific Jazz Café Exhibit: Blue Note Records at 80: Perspectives (All weekend)

Saturday, September 28

ARENA: Jimmy Lyons Stage: Larkin Poe; Cha Wa; Tank and the Bangas; Christian McBride Big Band (MJF Commission debut); Eliane Elias; Chris Botti

GROUNDS: Garden Stage: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram; Larkin Poe; Cha Wa; Huntertones; Steve Bernstein’s MTO West

Dizzy’s Den: Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini; Pamela Rose & Terrence Brewer; Derrick Hodge presents Color of Noize; Derrick Hodge Band; Kenny Barron & Dave Holland Duo; Christian McBride Big Band

Night Club: Hamilton High School Jazz Ensemble A; Tucson Jazz Institute Concord Combo; SFJAZZ High School All-Stars Orchestra; the Commanders Jazz Ensemble; Luciana Souza; Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom; Michael Mayo; Yellowjackets with special guest Luciana Souza

Pacific Jazz Café: Columbia University Jazz Combo; Conversation with Kenny Barron & Dave Holland, hosted by Willard Jenkins; Berklee Global Jazz Ambassadors with special guest George Garzone; Ben Flocks and Mask of the Muse; Sasha Berliner; Roberta Gambarini and Jeb Patton

North Coast Brewing Co. Education Stage: San Jose Jazz U19 Combo; Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo; Zion Dyson; Next Generation Jazz Orchestra; Next Generation Jazz Orchestra Alumni Jam; Columbia University Jazz Combo; CCCN Jazz Orchestra

Yamaha Courtyard Stage: Eddie and Kanoa Mendenhall (two sets); Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo (two sets)

Blue Note at Sea Tent: Don Was & Joe Harley in Conversation; Blue Note Listening Session with Don Was; Jazz Cruise Programs: Blue Note at Sea & The Jazz Cruise; Conversation with Chris Botti and Don Was; Blue Note Records: Beyond The Notes Discussion and Q&A with Don Was and Derrick Hodge; signings with Don Was and Derrick Hodge

Jazz Theater: Simulcasts from the Arena; Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes

Sunday, September 29

ARENA: Jimmy Lyons Stage: Next Generation Jazz Orchestra with Allison Miller & Derrick Hodge; Pacific Mambo Orchestra; Candy Dulfer; Jazzmeia Horn; Double Vision Revisited featuring Bob James, David Sanborn & Marcus Miller with guests Billy Kilson & Larry Braggs; Snarky Puppy

GROUNDS: Garden Stage: California State University, Long Beach Pacific Standard Time; CCCN Jazz Orchestra; Electric Squeezebox Orchestra; Barrio Barouche; Leyla McCalla; Ambrose Akinmusire

Dizzy’s Den: Kenny Stahl Group; Abe Rábade Trio; Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game; Antonio Sánchez & Migration; Jazzmeia Horn

Night Club: MJF High School Honor Vocal Ensemble; Folsom High School Jazz Choir I; Valencia High School Two N’ Four; Northgate High School Jazz Band I; Rio Americano High School AM Jazz Ensemble; Downey High School Jazz Band I; MJF Monterey County High School All-Star Band; Amina Claudine Myers; Doug Carn West Coast Organ Group; Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet

Pacific Jazz Café: DownBeat Blindfold Test with Antonio Sánchez, hosted by Dan Ouellette; The Life & Legacy of Dexter Gordon with Maxine Gordon, hosted by Angela Davis; Marcus Shelby Quintet; Tammy L. Hall & Ruth Davies

North Coast Brewing Co. Education Stage: YOSAL Bucket Band; Kuumbwa Jazz Honor Band; Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo; Pacific Jazz Ambassadors; Keshav Batish & EKTA

Yamaha Courtyard Stage: Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo; Eddie and Kanoa Mendenhall (two sets)

Blue Note at Sea Tent: Blue Note Listening Session with Don Was; Masterclass with Derrick Hodge; Conversation with Don Was and Ambrose Akinmusire; CD Signing with Ambrose Akinmusire; Double Vision Revisited: A Conversation with Marcus Miller, David Sanborn and Bob James, hosted by Don Was; Jazz Cruise Programs: Blue Note at Sea & The Jazz Cruise/Blue Note at Sea Cabin Drawing

Jazz Theater: Simulcasts from the Arena, Mary Lou Williams: The Lady Who Swings the Band

For all the details, visit www.montereyjazzfestival.org.