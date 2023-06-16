Summertime, family-friendly entertainment

Olympic Valley, Calif. – The fourteenth summer of Bluesdays in the Village at Palisades Tahoe returns this June as Lake Tahoe’s must-see summer music series. The free, family-friendly concerts have become a summertime staple in Palisades Tahoe.

Concerts take place every Tuesday from June 20 through August 29 in the Events Plaza from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm, with the exception of the Fourth of July, when there will be an unprecedented doubleheader with Mighty Mike Schermer and his band set to play at 3 pm followed by slide guitar master Roy Rogers & The Delta Rhythm Kings at 6 pm. Participating musicians in the summer’s line-up include a returning list of legends and locals including The Blues Monsters, and newcomers Rocky Athas, and Too Slim & The Taildraggers.

“I can’t compare it to anything,” said the Bay Area’s J.C. Smith, who returns for the third-straight year on August 29. “It’s at the beginning of the week, first of all, and it draws tons of people. It’s a great time, the people are awesome. They are really enthusiastic about what we lay down. They give us great energy.”

Bluesdays features an outdoor Blues bar with beer, wine, and spirits as well as great grab-and-go food offerings from Village restaurants.

This event series is sponsored by Reno Blues Society, and 101.5 FM Truckee Tahoe Radio

Bluesdays 2023

June 20 – The Blues Monsters

June 27 – Too Slim & The Taildraggers

July 4 (3 pm – 8:30 pm) -Mighty Mike Schermer Band, Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings

July 11- Mark Hummel Band ft. Junior Watson

July 18 – Alastair Greene

July 25 – Rocky Athas

August 1 – Laurie Morvan Band

August 8 – Dennis Jones Band

August 15 – Chris Cain

August 22 – Terry Hanck

August 29 – J.C. Smith Band