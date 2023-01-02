New California Laws 2023: Part Fifteen

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 15 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes prescription drug coverage, Fentanyl program grants, health care decisions, illegal dumping, state funds investments, school districts, theft, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 15

BILL TITLE AB-2322 California building standards: fire resistance: occupancy risk categories. AB-2324 Oath of office: health officers. AB-2326 Lead poisoning prevention: laboratory reporting. AB-2327 Carpenter-Presley-Tanner Hazardous Substance Account Act: conforming revisions. AB-2329 Pupil health: eye examinations: schoolsites. AB-2330 Total loss salvage and nonrepairable vehicles. AB-2332 State funds: investments. AB-2334 Density Bonus Law: affordability: incentives or concessions in very low vehicle travel areas: parking standards: definitions. AB-2337 School districts: frontier school district. AB-2338 Health care decisions: decisionmakers and surrogates. AB-2339 Housing element: emergency shelters: regional housing need. AB-2342 Community Economic Resilience Fund Program. AB-2344 Wildlife connectivity: transportation projects. AB-2352 Prescription drug coverage. AB-2355 School cybersecurity. AB-2356 Theft: aggregation. AB-2359 Compton Community College District: personnel commission. AB-2361 Juveniles: transfer to court of criminal jurisdiction. AB-2365 Fentanyl program grants. AB-2367 Regional transportation plans: implementation authority: San Diego Association of Governments. AB-2369 Domestic Violence Prevention Act: attorney’s fees and costs. AB-2374 Crimes against public health and safety: illegal dumping. AB-2375 Homeless children and youths and unaccompanied youths: housing questionnaire. AB-2380 Online pet retailers: retail financing options. AB-2391 Civil actions: vexatious litigants. AB-2392 Information privacy: connected devices: labeling. AB-2404 Hospitals: seismic compliance: Pacifica Hospital of the Valley. AB-2406 Intermodal marine terminals. AB-2413 Classified school and community college employees: disciplinary hearings: compensation. AB-2415 Vehicles: Basic Inspection of Terminals program: agricultural vehicles.

