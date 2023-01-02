New California Laws 2023: Part Fifteen
Sacramento, Calif.- Part 15 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes prescription drug coverage, Fentanyl program grants, health care decisions, illegal dumping, state funds investments, school districts, theft, and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 15
|BILL
|TITLE
|AB-2322
|California building standards: fire resistance: occupancy risk categories.
|AB-2324
|Oath of office: health officers.
|AB-2326
|Lead poisoning prevention: laboratory reporting.
|AB-2327
|Carpenter-Presley-Tanner Hazardous Substance Account Act: conforming revisions.
|AB-2329
|Pupil health: eye examinations: schoolsites.
|AB-2330
|Total loss salvage and nonrepairable vehicles.
|AB-2332
|State funds: investments.
|AB-2334
|Density Bonus Law: affordability: incentives or concessions in very low vehicle travel areas: parking standards: definitions.
|AB-2337
|School districts: frontier school district.
|AB-2338
|Health care decisions: decisionmakers and surrogates.
|AB-2339
|Housing element: emergency shelters: regional housing need.
|AB-2342
|Community Economic Resilience Fund Program.
|AB-2344
|Wildlife connectivity: transportation projects.
|AB-2352
|Prescription drug coverage.
|AB-2355
|School cybersecurity.
|AB-2356
|Theft: aggregation.
|AB-2359
|Compton Community College District: personnel commission.
|AB-2361
|Juveniles: transfer to court of criminal jurisdiction.
|AB-2365
|Fentanyl program grants.
|AB-2367
|Regional transportation plans: implementation authority: San Diego Association of Governments.
|AB-2369
|Domestic Violence Prevention Act: attorney’s fees and costs.
|AB-2374
|Crimes against public health and safety: illegal dumping.
|AB-2375
|Homeless children and youths and unaccompanied youths: housing questionnaire.
|AB-2380
|Online pet retailers: retail financing options.
|AB-2391
|Civil actions: vexatious litigants.
|AB-2392
|Information privacy: connected devices: labeling.
|AB-2404
|Hospitals: seismic compliance: Pacifica Hospital of the Valley.
|AB-2406
|Intermodal marine terminals.
|AB-2413
|Classified school and community college employees: disciplinary hearings: compensation.
|AB-2415
|Vehicles: Basic Inspection of Terminals program: agricultural vehicles.
