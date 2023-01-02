New California Laws

New California Laws 2023: Part Fifteen

Sacramento, Calif.- Part 15 in New California Laws for 2023. This installment includes prescription drug coverage, Fentanyl program grants, health care decisions, illegal dumping, state funds investments, school districts, theft, and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 15

AB-2322California building standards: fire resistance: occupancy risk categories.
AB-2324Oath of office: health officers.
AB-2326Lead poisoning prevention: laboratory reporting.
AB-2327Carpenter-Presley-Tanner Hazardous Substance Account Act: conforming revisions.
AB-2329Pupil health: eye examinations: schoolsites.
AB-2330Total loss salvage and nonrepairable vehicles.
AB-2332State funds: investments.
AB-2334Density Bonus Law: affordability: incentives or concessions in very low vehicle travel areas: parking standards: definitions.
AB-2337School districts: frontier school district.
AB-2338Health care decisions: decisionmakers and surrogates.
AB-2339Housing element: emergency shelters: regional housing need.
AB-2342Community Economic Resilience Fund Program.
AB-2344Wildlife connectivity: transportation projects.
AB-2352Prescription drug coverage.
AB-2355School cybersecurity.
AB-2356Theft: aggregation.
AB-2359Compton Community College District: personnel commission.
AB-2361Juveniles: transfer to court of criminal jurisdiction.
AB-2365Fentanyl program grants.
AB-2367Regional transportation plans: implementation authority: San Diego Association of Governments.
AB-2369Domestic Violence Prevention Act: attorney’s fees and costs.
AB-2374Crimes against public health and safety: illegal dumping.
AB-2375Homeless children and youths and unaccompanied youths: housing questionnaire.
AB-2380Online pet retailers: retail financing options.
AB-2391Civil actions: vexatious litigants.
AB-2392Information privacy: connected devices: labeling.
AB-2404Hospitals: seismic compliance: Pacifica Hospital of the Valley.
AB-2406Intermodal marine terminals.
AB-2413Classified school and community college employees: disciplinary hearings: compensation.
AB-2415Vehicles: Basic Inspection of Terminals program: agricultural vehicles.

