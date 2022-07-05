Unlimited Pass for Local Service Rides

Roseville, Calif. – This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities. Passes are on sale now.

The $10 pass is available to kids in elementary through high school, and is good for unlimited Local Service rides, June 1 through August 31, no student ID required.

Where To BUY Summer Youth Bus Pass

Purchase passes over the phone by calling (916) 774-5293.

Or, visit one of the following locations:

Public Works – Alternative Transportation

316 Vernon Street, Suite 150, Roseville

Call (916) 774-5293 to purchase over the phone. Or, visit in person.

Monday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – noon

Roseville Sports Center

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville

Please note, this is a retail location only. Please call (916 or 530) 745-7560 or email with transit questions.

View current hours.

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville

Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday