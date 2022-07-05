Unlimited Pass for Local Service Rides
Roseville, Calif. – This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities. Passes are on sale now.
The $10 pass is available to kids in elementary through high school, and is good for unlimited Local Service rides, June 1 through August 31, no student ID required.
- Roseville Transit
- Placer County Transit
- Auburn Transit
- Lincoln Transit
Where To BUY Summer Youth Bus Pass
Purchase passes over the phone by calling (916) 774-5293.
Or, visit one of the following locations:
Public Works – Alternative Transportation
316 Vernon Street, Suite 150, Roseville
Call (916) 774-5293 to purchase over the phone. Or, visit in person.
Monday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 5 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. – noon
Roseville Sports Center
1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville
Please note, this is a retail location only. Please call (916 or 530) 745-7560 or email with transit questions.
View current hours.
Maidu Community Center
1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville
Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday