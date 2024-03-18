Honoring those who gave all
Roseville, Calif.- Near the entrance stands a red poppy. A sculpture and an inscribed 1915 poem titled “In Flanders Field” penned by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae now stand at Veterans Memorial Park North.
The poem and sculpture speak for themselves.
In Flanders Fields
In Flanders Fields, the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
“A war poem in the form of a rondeau, written during the First World War by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae. He was inspired to write it on May 3, 1915, after presiding over the funeral of friend and fellow soldier Lieutenant Alexis Helmer, who died in the Second Battle of Ypres.” source: Wikipedia
