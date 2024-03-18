Local golf tournament slated for May 3

Roseville, Calif.- Spend a day of fun and golf with friends for a terrific cause at Woodcreek Oaks for the 2024 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament, The Roseville Open.

Proceeds from the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament have helped provide youth scholarships and fee waiver assistance for qualifying families to participate in parks and recreation activities.

Tournament regularly includes on-course beverage stations, tee prizes, games, raffle, lunch, commemorative apparel and awards reception.

Tournament Proceeds Benefit Roseville Kids

The City of Roseville is committed to offering affordable programs for all city residents. Proceeds from the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament helps provide scholarships and fee waiver assistance for qualifying families to participate in parks and recreation activities, such as swimming lessons, sports and playground programs.

2024 Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament

May 3, 2024

Woodcreek Oaks Golf

Roseville, CA

