Spring is on the Horizon

Roseville, Calif.- I come this month with three big updates!

The first is a warm welcome to two new members to our Board of Education. Tiffany Coleman and Keri Kochhar were appointed to fill two midterm vacancies. Tiffany was appointed in January 2024 to serve as a board member representing the vacated at-large position of Julie Hirota. As a Roseville resident for 25 years, Tiffany and her husband have raised five children who have attended school in our district. Keri was appointed in February 2024 to represent the vacated at-large position of Ludmila Karkov. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from her career in K-12 education. Thank you to the entire Board for their dedication to serving our educational community.

School Site Teachers of the Year

I would also like to commend and applaud the honorees of this year’s School Site Teachers of the Year. These outstanding educators are leaving a lasting impact on their students and school community. Abby Huber from Oakmont High School

Jocelyn Mosher from Roseville Adult School

Liz Danielson from West Park High School

Lisa Edmiston from Woodcreek High School

RJUHSD Teachers recognized

I would also like to recognize the two RJUHSD Teachers of the Year who will now move forward to the Placer County Teacher of the Year process: Lisa Vaughan from Granite Bay High School

Michael Austin from Roseville High School

Through their hard work, dedication and passion for students, lives have been inspired and paths carved. We thank all of our educators for making a difference in the lives of our students.

Dual Enrollment (DE)

Lastly, we’re incredibly proud of our Dual Enrollment program or DE for short. DE allows high school students to simultaneously enroll in Sierra College courses and earn college credits while still completing their high school education.

In DE, students have the opportunity to take Sierra College classes at their high school, so they can get a head start on their college education. The college-level coursework can be transferred to their future college or university. Students can explore diverse subjects, gain valuable skills, and save time and money on their college education by participating in dual enrollment programs. Open to all students at all school sites, learn more about DE by speaking with a school counselor or by visiting Sierra College.

Here’s to a season of new opportunities!

John Becker, RJUHSD Superintendent