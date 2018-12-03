Proposed Whitehawk I & II projects in Granite Bay

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County is seeking public input on the draft environmental impact report for the proposed Whitehawk I & II projects in Granite Bay.

A public hearing on the draft EIR is set for the Dec. 13 Planning Commission meeting. The hearing – open to the public – is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 10 a.m., at the Community Development Resource Center’s Planning Commission Hearing Room, 3091 County Center Drive in North Auburn. As part of the County’s environmental review process, a public meeting on a draft EIR is held during the public review period to receive public comment on the draft EIR and encourage community participation.

The project sites, both currently undeveloped, are located on the south side of Douglas Boulevard, east of Sierra College Boulevard and west of Barton Road. The Whitehawk I project proposes 24 detached single-family residential units in a Planned Residential Development on 18.1 acres. Approximately fifty-four percent of the site would remain as common area and open space including the Strap Ravine corridor and a 300-foot scenic setback along Douglas Boulevard. The project would include residential home sites ranging in size from 9,049 to 16,661 square feet. A 0.33-acre private park would be constructed along with a half-mile long, publicly-accessible trail connecting to the adjacent Greyhawk neighborhood to the west.

The Whitehawk II project proposes 55 detached single-family residential units on 32.97 acres. Approximately forty-seven percent of the site would remain as common area and open space including the Strap Ravine corridor and a 300-foot scenic setback along Douglas Boulevard. The project would include residential home sites ranging in size from 9,007 to 14,501 square feet. A 0.87-acre private park would also be constructed with a quarter-mile long, publicly-accessible trail. The proposed residences within both projects would be single-story.

The draft EIR is available for public review during normal business hours at the Placer County Library in Granite Bay; the Placer County Community Development Resource Agency offices at 3091 County Center Drive, Auburn; and at the Placer County Clerk’s Office at 2954 Richardson Drive, Auburn. It’s also available online.

Comments may be addressed by mail, email or during the Dec. 13 hearing. Comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2019.

Mail:

Placer County Community Development Resource Agency

Environmental Coordination Services

3091 County Center Drive, Suite 190

Auburn, CA 95603

Email: cdraecs@placer.ca.gov