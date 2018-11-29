Blue Line Arts Offering Free Programs

Five weekend workshops will provide a therapeutic and creative outlet

Roseville, CA – With support from the California Arts Council, Blue Line Arts will partner with the Women Veterans Alliance to host a series of free art workshops for veterans. The women veterans’ community will be invited to explore emotions connected to their time in the service through the creation of ceramic masks. Expressive art therapist Gloria Rill will engage with participants during the workshops, which will be taught by ceramic artist Tony Natsoulas.

A new component of the program will feature 3 additional weekend workshops that focus on the creation of a mosaic mural. Participants will use ceramic pieces to collaboratively construct an expressive, abstract, large-scale piece in a relaxing atmosphere, with the guidance of professional mural artist Jen McGuire. The piece will then be displayed publicly at the grand opening of the new Lohse Apartment Building in Roseville, an affordable housing initiative.

Veteran and local teaching artist Deidre Trudeau is looking forward to the programs. “I have never taken the opportunity to associate my creative voice with my military commitment … so it will be fascinating to open that avenue of creative exploration,” said Ms. Trudeau, who will be attending the workshops.

The first ceramic mask making workshop will be held December 8-9, 2018. A second session will be held January 26-27th. The mosaic workshops will be held over the course of the first three weekends in January (January 5th-6th,12th-13th, 19th-20th).

Advance registration is required for all workshops. Female veterans can sign up on Blue Line Arts’ website, and anyone interested in volunteering or donating supplies such as ceramic tiles and dishes should contact the gallery directly.

The Veterans in the Arts program is rooted in the California Arts Council’s desire to address the needs and improve the lives of California’s veterans through the arts. The program seeks to increase equity, access, and opportunities for veterans to participate in quality arts programming that is sensitive and responsive to their unique experiences. Grants support projects by nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies, and veteran’s assistance agencies to reach veterans, active military, and their families.

“Veterans come home as changed people. Often the impact of their service is not readily visible, or easily understood, by those they’ve come home to,” said Nashormeh Lindo, California Arts Council Chair. “The duty is ours to respond to the needs of our veterans and ensure they are not lost. The work of Blue Line Arts honors its veteran community by providing a venue for creative expression, camaraderie, and compassion.”